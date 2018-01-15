Shreveport officials prep for arctic blast

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport officials from every city department got together Monday morning to discuss how they would attack this storm.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever Old Man Winter throws this way.

"Absolutely, we are prepared. We usually try to prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best."

By the time it's all said and done, the ArkLaTex is expected to see snowfall totals of 2 to 3 inches with some locations forecast to see up to 4 inches.

"As soon as it starts to freeze, we'll start to dust the bridges with sand," Public Works director Mike Wood said.

"We're going to keep all of the bridges and roads open for as long as we can. We'll coordinate with the Police Department. And if anytime they feel like we should close the bridge and stop sanding, we will."

And with many schools in the region canceling classes, officials say there's not much reason to be on the road.

"I would advise that if what has been projected comes to fruition, that travel is limited as much as possible," Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump said.

"If you do not have to go out, please do not go out."

And Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says if you do stay home, use precaution when staying warm.

"We just want them to practice the safety measures that we encourage them to in our safety education as it relates to staying warm, especially with those space heaters and keeping those combustibles away from them."

In addition to safely heating your homes, officials from Shreveport's Water and Sewage department are reminding residents about the risk of frozen pipes.

"Frozen pipes tended to be something that we had an issue with in the last little bit of cold weather," Barbara Featherstone said. "We responded to over 600 broken pipe calls from homeowners to help them shut off their water.

"So we ask that people just drip your faucets, insulate your pipes. And that will help cut down on those costs so we can focus on what we need to focus on, which is some of the bigger lines in the system."

With all the departments geared up and ready, the mayor says the snow should be no sweat.

"We want to let our public know that we're going to be here to make sure that the city is safe and that the citizens feel safe," Tyler said.

Officials say they don't expect the weather conditions to improve until Thursday.

