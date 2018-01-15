I-30W closed after 18-wheeler catches fire

A portion of Interstate 30 is closed after an 18-wheeler caught fire Monday afternoon.

It happened along I-30 at mile marker 196. That’s between New Boston and Mount Pleasant.

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes the tractor-trailer brakes caught on fire starting the blaze.

No injuries are reported and the 18-wheeler is the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

The interstate will remain closed until the fire is under control.

