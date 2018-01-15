Driving tips to keep motorists safe during wintry conditions

Can Southerners drive on snow and ice? Are people from the North just as bad or good at it? These tips can help you do it safely.

Do Southerners know how to drive on snowy, icy roads?

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Bossier deputies are monitoring the wintry weather heading in Northwest Louisiana and want to give motorists safety tips to stay safe.

The National Weather Service says roads and bridges could become extremely slick with an anticipated snow accumulation of one to three inches.

Here are some safety tips for driving in wintry weather:

Do not get on the roadways unless absolutely necessary. If so, tell someone where you are going.

Monitor the latest weather and road conditions and allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

Clear snow and ice from windows, headlights and taillights prior to driving.

Make sure your cell phone is charged.

Always keep your gas tank topped off.

Ensure your tires are properly inflated.

Wear your seatbelt.

Leave plenty of room for stopping. Be sure to brake carefully and early since it takes more time to stop while driving in adverse conditions.

Bridges will ice sooner than the normal roadways.

Ensure you have emergency and safety equipment in your vehicle, including an ice scraper, jumper cables, flashlight and warning devices.

Make sure you dress appropriately and even have a blanket and thick outerwear in your vehicle.

Don’t use cruise control in wintry conditions as road conditions can change quickly with sudden slippery spots.

Bossier deputies will continually monitor and patrol the roadways to keep motorists safe.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says they are prepared and will have crews out at 3 a.m. north of Interstate 20 surveying state roads in Bossier Parish.

They will pre-salt and salt as needed according to weather conditions and as soon as the DOTD survey crews detect issues.

