WEB EXCLUSIVE: The Krewe of Sobek Bal 2018

On Friday, January, 12 The Krewe of Sobek hosted the 15th annual Ball with the theme sports mania.

Representatives from The Krewe of Sobek say they believe everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the thrill and excitement of floats, beads and revelry associated with the Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe emblem, Sobek, is the Egyptian Crocodile God and is believed to have brought order to the Universe.

Sobek symbolized the might of the Egyptian Pharaoh and represented the four Egyptian elemental gods; Ra of fire, Shu of air, Geb of earth, and Osiris of water.

In addition to the King and Queen, the Krewe chose to represent the elemental gods and call their court members Keepers. Keeper of Fire; Keeper of Wind; Keeper of Earth and Keeper of Water.

The nine founders are Saundra Bigham, Frances Flentroy, Mike Flentroy, Wanda Flurry, Linda Holden, Lyndon Johnson, Fred Moss IV, Pierson and Jerome Scorggins. They had a vision of rolling in the neighborhood in their own parade and the concept of “party with a purpose” was formed. With the motto of “Rebirth, Strength and Tenacity”.

