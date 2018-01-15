Marshall police search for car, gunmen after Wiley shooting

The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the Wiley College campus early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to the area of University Avenue near Wiley Avenue on reports of gunshots.

A black sedan entered the Strickland Hall parking lot and possibly exchanged gunfire with a person who was in the parking lot, according to preliminary reports from police.

It is believed the black sedan had two people in it and crashed into a retaining wall, causing damage to the retaining wall and the vehicle. The vehicle left the scene before officers got there.

During their investigation, officers discovered that a bullet went through a window in one of the Strickland Hall dorm rooms. Three female students were inside the dorm room at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

Police say it is not believed that the dormitories were the target of the shooting.

Marshall police are still searching for the people involved in the shooting.

Police say those involved are facing charges of deadly conduct.

The car used in the crime is described as a black sedan that has extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.