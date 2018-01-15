SPD: Man stabbed in the neck by mother

At least one person was detained at the scene of the incident. It is unclear is that person was charged. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is recovering after police say he was stabbed in the neck by his mother Monday morning. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

It happened just before noon on Twig Circle near the Via Street intersection.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says a woman stabbed her 27-year-old son in the neck.

Willhite says the victim had minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who called 911 reported that the victim was stabbed with a knife, according to Willhite.

At least one person was detained at the scene of the incident. It is unclear if that person will be charged.

