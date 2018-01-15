Woman ejected, child injured in roll over crash

A woman was ejected and a child injured in a crash Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is fighting for her life after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3132 and West 70th Street.

A witness told officers they saw a white car going eastbound along LA 3132, come across the median and roll over about 5 times.

Police say a woman and a 1-year-old child were ejected from the car.

A sheriff's deputy who was driving in front of the woman noticed the crash and stopped to help. The deputy and a bystander reportedly found the crying baby and performed CPR on the woman.

Both were taken via ambulance to University Health hospital. The child was reportedly conscious and breathing, but police say the woman was in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Deputies are also working to determine whether or not the woman and child were properly restrained.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are working the crash and Shreveport police are assisting.

Eastbound LA 3132 was down to one lane as the investigation and clean up were underway.

