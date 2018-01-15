FIRST ALERT: Schools, businesses to close Tuesday due to weather

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 1-3 inches of snow possible. Light sleet and freezing rain possible before the snow. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Several schools and businesses will be closed Tuesday, January 16 in anticipation of wintry weather, according to school officials.

The Bossier City Hall will be closed for inclement weather on Tuesday.

The Bossier City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled for another date to be announced.

All Caddo Parish Public Schools are closed tomorrow according to the system's Facebook page:

All Parish of Caddo administrative offices and departments will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2018, due to inclement weather conditions in the Parish. Key and essential personnel will report for duty.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan.16.

Barksdale Air Force Base will only have essential personnel report to the base Tuesday. Leadership will assess conditions tomorrow to make a determination for Wednesday.

Civilians not already in another status for tomorrow (leave, sick leave, etc.), will be considered on paid administrative leave.

Shreveport City Courthouse will also be closed. Anyone who has a court date while the courthouse is closed, a subpoena will be served with the new court date. When the courthouse is reopened, individuals may call or come in person to receive their new court date.

The Shreveport Regional Airport has also announced some flight cancellations.

Superintendent Sister Carol Shively says Loyola College Prep, St. John Berchmans Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School will be closed.

The charter high school Pathways in Education will also be closed due to winter weather concerns according to the school's principal.

In a release from Bossier Parish schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes the Transportation and Maintenance departments, as well as School Resource Officers, will be monitoring roads, bridges and overpasses and working closely with the National Weather Service and others on a day-by-day basis to determine any needed closures past Tuesday.

FULL LIST OF CLOSURES:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;/iframe

The National Weather Service upgraded the winter storm watch to a 'warning,' making travel potentially hazardous.

Get the latest from the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team.

We're officially in 'Bread and Milk' territory for tonight and Tuesday! https://t.co/bVRAlesRG2 pic.twitter.com/cAgv2w4SFT — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) January 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved