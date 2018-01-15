FIRST ALERT: Schools, businesses closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to weather

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 1-3 inches of snow possible. Light sleet and freezing rain possible before the snow. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A few schools and offices have announced they will remain closed Wednesday due to the wintry weather.

DeSoto Parish School System will remain closed on Wednesday, according to the DPSS website.

Ayers Career College will be closed on Wednesday, according to Senior Vice President, G. Barry Busada.

The Bossier City Courthouse will be open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to allow employees time to prepare

Calvary Baptist Academy and Daycare will be closed on Wednesday, according to school officials.

All Northwest Technical College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, according to school officials.

Both Shreveport City offices will be closed on Wednesday along with Bossier City Hall. SporTran will not run on Wednesday, officials will work to determine when services will resume. All SporTran maintenance personnel are asked to report to work on Wednesday.

Shreveport trash collection will not resume on Wednesday. Once weather permits, pickup will begin with Monday's collection, according to a news release.

Bossier City Courts to be closed on Wednesday as well, according to a news release. In Bossier City, only essential personnel is to report for duty. Bossier City Courts and administrative offices will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Sabine Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday according to school officials.

Louisiana State University at Shreveport will remain closed on Wednesday, according to LSUS Spokeswoman Brooke Rinauldo. Students enrolled in online courses will continue as normal.

LSUS campus will remain closed Wednesday, Jan 17, due to inclement weather. Students enrolled in Online courses will continue as normal. — LSU Shreveport (@LSU_Shreveport) January 16, 2018

Glenbrook School in Minden will be closed on Wednesday, according to school officials.

All Red Red River Schools will be closed on Wednesday, according to school board officials.

Evangel Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday, according to the Academy's elementary principal, April Schneblen.

Ascension Classical School will be closed on Wednesday, according to an email from Headmaster Dena Howard.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal announced that it will be closed again on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Shreveport City Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, according to Jonathan Ponder with the Shreveport City Marshal's office. Anyone who has a court date while the courthouse is closed, a subpoena will be served with the new court date. When the courthouse reopens, individuals may call in or come in person to receive their court date, according to a news release.

All Northwestern State University campuses will remain closed on Wednesday. University officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and forecasts and provide updated information on the university website at www.nsula.edu and on social media.

All Northwestern State University campuses will remain closed Wednesday because of continuing wintry weather and hazardous travel conditions.

Please be careful when traveling and keep an eye on https://t.co/WCjgmKBKCm and our social media channels for more information. pic.twitter.com/7ELEdLxhN3 — Northwestern State (@nsula) January 16, 2018

All Caddo Schools and sites will remain closed on Wednesday, according to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood in a news release. The district will continue to monitor weather conditions into Wednesday before making any further determinations.

Due to hazardous roadway conditions coupled with below freezing temperatures, Caddo schools and sites will remain closed Wednesday. The district will continue to monitor and assess weather conditions before making any further determinations. #wearecaddo #schoolclosings — Caddo Parish Schools (@CaddoSchools) January 16, 2018

Bossier School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said in a release that all Bossier schools and centers will again be closed Wednesday, January 17 due to winter weather and dangerous driving conditions. Rural roads in Bossier Parish are especially icy and treacherous, and with temperatures expected to only plummet overnight, Bossier Schools cannot risk buses transporting children tomorrow morning to school, according to Bailes.

The district's school resource officers and transportation and maintenance departments will be monitoring roads, bridges and overpasses and working closely with the National Weather Service and others on a day-by-day basis to determine whether any closures are needed beyond Wednesday.

All Bossier schools and centers will again be CLOSED Wednesday, January 17 due to wintry weather and dangerous driving conditions. Rural roads in Bossier Parish are especially icy and treacherous. Get more updates from local media and at https://t.co/BJlgriEWLC. — Bossier_Schools (@Bossier_Schools) January 16, 2018

LA Tech announced that they will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, including all evening classes and classes at Tech Barksdale are canceled, according to an announcement on its website. Food services on campus will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Tech Table. Lambright Intramural Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials at Shreveport Regional Airport have announced that Delta Airlines have canceled all departures and arrivals on Jan. 16. The next scheduled departure is at 11:115 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Webster Parish Schools will be closed on Jan. 17 due to unsafe travel conditions.

Claiborne Parish Public Schools will also be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Officials from Bossier Parish Community College say they will also be closed Wednesday, January 17 (including evening classes) because of forecasts calling for icy roadways, making travel dangerous for our students, faculty and staff.

The state of Louisiana has announced that all offices will close at noon on Tuesday and will stay closed through Wednesday.

Grambling University will be closed for normal business and classes Wednesday. Spring 2018 registration continues via Banner and is extended on campus through Friday.

Weather Closure

GSU will be closed for normal business and classes Wednesday. Spring 2018 registration continues via Banner and is extended on campus through Friday. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) January 16, 2018

Several schools and businesses will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of wintry weather, according to school officials.

Among them is Bossier City Hall and all Red River Parish local government offices, including their courthouse.

The Bossier City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled for another date to be announced.

University Health hospital is still open but all of its clinics and the Feist Weiller Cancer Center are closed.

All Caddo public schools are closed tomorrow, according to the system's Facebook page:

All Parish of Caddo administrative offices and departments will be closed Tuesday. Key and essential personnel will report for duty.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton will be closed Tuesday.

Only essential personnel are to report Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base. Civilians not already in another status for Tuesday (leave, sick leave, etc.), will be considered on paid administrative leave. Leadership will assess conditions Tuesday to make a determination for Wednesday.

Shreveport City Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. Anyone who has a court date while the courthouse is closed, a subpoena will be served with the new court date. When the courthouse is reopened, individuals may call or come in person to receive their new court date.

Shreveport Regional Airport has announced some flight cancellations.

Sister Carol Shively, superintendent, says Loyola College Prep, St. John Berchmans Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School will be closed Tuesday.

The charter high school Pathways in Education will be closed Tuesday, according to the school's principal.

The Town of Oil City's council meeting has been canceled due to icy road conditions. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23

The Texarkana Public Library has been closed for the day.

Tyson Food in Nashville, AR is closed except for maintenance, sanitation and security staff. A representative from the company says if a worker already drove out there, then they can sign a sheet and get credit for four hours.

FULL LIST OF CLOSURES:

The National Weather Service upgraded the winter storm watch to a 'warning,' making travel potentially hazardous.

Get the latest from the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team.

We're officially in 'Bread and Milk' territory for tonight and Tuesday! https://t.co/bVRAlesRG2 pic.twitter.com/cAgv2w4SFT — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) January 15, 2018

