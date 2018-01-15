Several NWLA schools to close Tuesday due to weather

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 1-3 inches of snow possible. Light sleet and freezing rain possible before the snow. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Several Northwest Louisiana schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16 in anticipation of wintry weather, according to school officials.

School Closures:

All Bossier schools and centers

Loyola College Prep, St. John Berchmans Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School

Pathways in Education

Bossier Parish Community College

Bossier Parish Community College will be closed and monitor the conditions on a day-to-day basis to see is any closures will be needed past Tuesday.

Superintendent Sister Carol Shively says Loyola College Prep, St. John Berchmans Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School will be closed.

The charter high school Pathways in Education will also be closed due to winter weather concerns according to the school's principal.

In a release from Bossier Parish schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes the Transportation and Maintenance departments, as well as School Resource Officers, will be monitoring roads, bridges and overpasses and working closely with the National Weather Service and others on a day-by-day basis to determine any needed closures past Tuesday.

The National Weather Service upgraded the winter storm watch to a 'warning,' making travel potentially hazardous, according to Bailes.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 1-3 inches of snow possible. Light sleet and freezing rain possible before the snow. I have all the details on KSLA News 12 This Morning. https://t.co/DukxqNKHfb pic.twitter.com/AgkvCtRWzL — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) January 15, 2018

