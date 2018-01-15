Man shows up to Shreveport hospital after being shot in the chest

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the chest in Shreveport Monday morning.

Police say the man showed up to Willis-Knighton North hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was shot after he walked out of a home near Southern University at Shreveport on Dr Martin Luther King Drive.

Police are working to identify a possible suspect at this time.

The man was shot with a handgun, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7373.

