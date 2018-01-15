Man shows up to Shreveport hospital after being shot in the ches - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man shows up to Shreveport hospital after being shot in the chest

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the chest in Shreveport Monday morning. 

Police say the man showed up to Willis-Knighton North hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was shot after he walked out of a home near Southern University at Shreveport on Dr Martin Luther King Drive. 

Police are working to identify a possible suspect at this time. 

The man was shot with a handgun, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7373.

