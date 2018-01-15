Editorial: What next would you like to see from us?

"What's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?" asks Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 vice president and general manager. Send email to joe@ksla.com. (Source: KSLA News 12)

About a year ago, I asked you what you wanted from us in the way of news coverage and what was important.

Many of you responded, saying you wanted us to not waste your time in the mornings.

You wanted the information to start your day – weather, what happened overnight and what is going on in our communities.

We listened and launched a brand-new show at 6:30 a.m. called "Up to The Minute."

And now the ratings are up, which tells us that many of you like how we are doing.

We also heard that you wanted us to do more investigative stories, and we have.

So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?

Email me at joe@ksla.com and let me know what you would like to see from us.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.