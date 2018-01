The man was taken to the hospital for treatment to stab wounds to one of his arms and one of his legs. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering after being stabbed in Texarkana, Ark.

Police say they were responding to a report of a shooting when they found the man sitting outside a room on the hotel's second floor.

He had been stabbed in one of his arms and one of his legs.

Investigators think the stabbing was the result of a domestic squabble.

They questioned a woman at the scene.

No arrest has been made.

Police have not released the man's name.

