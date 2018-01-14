Search continues for fisherman missing since falling into lake

Frigid temperatures and choppy waters have hampered their search.

Onlookers stand by as authorities continue to search Lake O' the Pines for a fisherman who went missing when he fell out of a boat Jan. 12.

The search continued Sunday for one of two men who fell out of their boat in an East Texas lake.

Missing is 51-year-old John Mitchell, of Marshall, Texas.

The fisherman who survived was out helping Texas game wardens search Sunday.

Freezing temperatures and tough waves on Lake O' the Pines hampered their efforts.

Mitchell has been missing since he and the other angler fell out of the boat Friday.

Authorities say they will continue their search for Mitchell even as predicted wintry weather moves in over the next few days as long as conditions are safe for dive teams.

