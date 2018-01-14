Do Southerners know how to drive on snowy, icy roads?

As temperatures begin to take a nose dive with the next blast of Arctic air working its way into the Arklatex, the potential to hit icy roadways heightens with the possibility of precipitation this weekend.

Do you know how to drive on snow or ice?

The possibility of wintry precipitation in the ArkLaTex has authorities posting reminders of the do's and don'ts when driving on slick roadways.

Among them are Texarkana, Texas, police.

"As we seldom get any snow around here, most of us aren’t used to driving on it. We want to share these simple driving tips that we hope will help you get wherever you are going around town safely if it does get bad out there," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

The post includes the following graphic:



While we are on the subject, do you have a winter driving kit?

The threat of wintry weather also resurrects that age-old question: Can Southerners drive on icy or snowy roadways?

