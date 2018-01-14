Authorities ID man killed in rollover wreck in Marshall, TX

Authorities say 24-year-old Ulises Macedo-Castro, of Marshall, Texas, died as a result of the rollover wreck about 11 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue (U.S. Highway 80) in Marshall. (Source: Google Maps)

Authorities have identified a Marshall, Texas, man as the person killed in a rollover wreck.

It happened about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue (U.S. Highway 80) in Marshall, police spokeswoman Kelly Colvin said.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Ulises Macedo-Castro, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the wreck.

