2 bad choices have man facing up to 10 years in federal prison

A Shreveport man faces up to 10 years in prison for making a couple bad choices April 24.

First, 30-year-old Deantre D. Caldwell chose to ride with someone who got involved in an accident right outside the federal courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

Then he apparently picked the wrong person to hide three handguns from officers investigating the wreck.

You see, Caldwell was forbidden from having guns.

Now U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office says he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Caldwell was a passenger in one of two cars involved in a rear-end collision April 24 near Caddo at Market streets in downtown Shreveport.

That's near the Shreveport Convention Center. It's also where the Tom Stagg Federal Building and U.S. District Courthouse are located.

Caldwell had one of the drivers involved in the wreck retrieve a backpack containing the handguns from the front seat of the car he was traveling in.

That person, in turn, hid the backpack in bushes outside the federal courthouse.

A guard on duty at the courthouse told officers investigating the accident that he had seen the backpack being moved.

Officers found the bag with a Diamondback DB-15 multi-caliber pistol, a Glock 27GEN4 .40-caliber pistol and a Glock 30GEN4, .45-caliber auto pistol inside.

The drivers told officers the backpack belonged to Caldwell.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Now Caldwell is scheduled to be sentenced a year and three days after the wreck.

In addition to the jail time, he faces a $250,000 fine and up to three years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison.

Caldwell was not supposed to have guns because he was convicted Feb. 21, 2007, in Caddo District Court of one count of illegal use of a weapon.

