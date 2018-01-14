Missing woman found dead inside vehicle

Texarkana police recently asked the public for help locating Baty as she was considered an endangered missing person due to the nature of her disappearance.

RELATED: Texarkana police searching for endangered missing person.

According to Texarkana Police Department, Rachel Baty was found dead inside a vehicle last night.

Saturday Around 5:40 p.m. officers received a call from an employee who noticed Baty’s car parked behind a business on Summerhill Road.

Baty previously worked at the company causing employees to recognize the vehicle in the parking lot.

The cause of death is unknown and police do not suspect foul play.

Her body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.