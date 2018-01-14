TRAFFIC ALERT: Major vehicle crash claims the lives of 2

Right now officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash that's causing lane closures on the I-49 north overpass at Dixie Blanchard Road.

According to The Caddo Sheriff's Office, two people are dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Deputies say a car was traveling north in the south lane and that’s when it reportedly collided head-on with an 18-wheeler.

Both vehicles were completely consumed by flames when authorities arrived on scene.

We’re told the two people inside the car died from their injuries.

The truck driver was able to free himself from the cab and was transported to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have controlled the fire but lane closures still remain in effect until deemed safe for travel.

We are working with officials to find out the names of those involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update this story as we find out new information.

