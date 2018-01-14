Traffic alert: I-49 reopens in wake of collision that claimed 2 lives

Interstate 49 has been reopened in the wake of a wreck that claimed two lives.

It happened at 6:16 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-49 at Dixie-Blanchard Road (Louisiana Highway 173), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A witness saw a car heading the wrong way and called 911 to report the reckless driver.

"A witness that tried to stay with the vehicle, not driving the wrong direction, of course, that was traveling northbound, that witness stayed with the vehicle all the way and actually observed the crash," said Sgt. Mike Vaitkus, of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office traffic safety unit.

The car was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with an 18-wheeler, Caddo sheriff's deputies said.

Both vehicles were consumed by flames when authorities arrived on the scene.

"Deputies were responding, trying to intercept this vehicle," Vaitkus said.

"As the deputies were getting close to the scene, they could see a large fireball. And then when they made it to there, they realized that that vehicle had wrecked out, striking an 18-wheeler head on."

We’re told the two people in the car died from their injuries.

The truck driver was able to free himself from his cab.

He was taken to University Health for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

We are working with officials to find out the names of those involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update this story as we find out new information.

