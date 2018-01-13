WEB EXCLUSIVE: Krewe of Sobek ball 2018 celebrates sports - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Krewe of Sobek ball 2018 celebrates sports

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Krewe of Sobek 2018 was one of the first to celebrate Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex on Friday night.

The 15th annual ball was held at the Shreveport Convention Center — with a sports theme.

The krewe is named after the Egyptian god, Sobek, who was thought to bring order of the universe and to control the elements — Earth, wind, water and fire.

Instead of Kings and Queens, the Krewe has "Keepers" of each element.

