Fire ravages apartment in Highland neighborhood

A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Shreveport firefighters got the call just after 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of Highland Avenue in Shreveport's Highland Avenue.

Firefighters on the scene say that the apartment was a total loss. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

