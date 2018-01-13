WINTER WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Storm Warning Tonight - Tuesday

The potential of a winter storm impacting the ArkLaTex Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon continues to increase, so a Winter Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the I-20 and I-30 corridors and everywhere in between. The warning will go in effect Monday evening and will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Widespread snowfall totals across the watch area will range from 2"-3". A few locations could see up to 4" of snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Red River Co., TX, McCurtain Co., OK, Sevier CO., OK and Howard CO., OK. The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Widespread snowfall totals across the advisory area will range from 1"-2" of snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for rest of E TX and NW LA south of I-20. This advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Widespread snowfall totals of an inch or less will be possible across this advisory area.

FUTURETRACK

A strong cold front will push from north to south across the area late Monday through Tuesday morning. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air and a round of rain and frozen precipitation.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The precipitation will start out as rain and quickly transition into a winter mix of freezing rain and sleet before transitioning into all snow by Tuesday morning. The image below shows the approximate time when the rain will start to transition into freezing rain and sleet.

Most areas, especially north of I-20, will make a quick transition to all snow, which will limit ice accumulations. The transition to winter mix will happen from north to south across the area.

Keep in mind, road conditions will quickly deteriorate as soon as the winter mix starts to fall.

The precipitation will likely start as rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening across the I-30 corridor.

As colder air surges into the ArkLaTex, temperatures will quickly drop behind the front. As temperatures drop to or below freezing, the rain will quickly transition into a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow late Monday evening and Monday night.

By midnight, the I-30 corridor could have made the transition to all snow, while the I-20 corridor could start to see some freezing rain and sleet mix in. At midnight, FutureTrack still shows mostly rain south of I-20.

By Tuesday morning, the front will have cleared the ArkLaTex and everyone will have made the transition to all snow.

The snow will wrap up from north to south across the area late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Snowfall accumulations are expected Monday night through Tuesday. Widespread snowfall totals of 1-3" plus are expected across the I-20 and I-30 corridors and everywhere in between (the area in dark blue on the snowfall accumulations map below). The very north tip of the ArkLaTex and places south of I-20 (the area in light blue on the snowfall accumulations map below) will likely see an inch or less of snow.

The two major weather models, the European and American or GFS, that we use to forecast are showing snowfall accumulations between 1"-2" across much of the area. Plus, both models show a heavier band of snow setting up between I-20 and I-30. This is the area that will be under a Winter Storm Warning this evening through tonight.

Significant ice accumulations are not expected at this time. A glaze of ice can't be ruled out as long as freezing rain is in the forecast, though.

IMPACTS

This system will likely have the biggest impact on travel. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate Monday evening through Monday night and traveling could be treacherous Tuesday morning, especially across the Winter Storm Warning area.

Keep in mind, snow and ice will start to accumulate on bridges and overpasses before the rest of the roadways.

Road closures and school delays and closures are expected Tuesday morning.

Depending on what happens Tuesday afternoon, road conditions could improve or stay hazardous. This all depends on how soon the snow ends, if the sky clears and if temperatures warm above freezing. Highs on Tuesday will be on either side of 32 degrees.

The latest run of FutureTrack keeps most places well below freezing Tuesday afternoon.

If the ice does not melt and dry up Tuesday afternoon, it will likely refreeze Tuesday night and roadways could be slick Wednesday morning.

Even though roadways will become icy and slick, widespread power outages are not expected at this time.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Unprotected pipes could burst. Wednesday will be sunny and everyone will warm above freezing.

