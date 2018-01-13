WINTER STORM WATCH: 2"-3" plus of snow possible by Tuesday afternoon

Our next Arctic blast continues to dominate our weather headlines. A strong cold front will push from north to south across the area late Monday through Tuesday morning. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air and a round of rain and frozen precipitation.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The precipitation will start out as rain and quickly transition into a winter mix of freezing rain and sleet before transitioning into all snow by Tuesday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the I-20 and I-30 corridors and everywhere in between. The watch will go into effect Monday evening and will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Widespread snowfall totals across the watch area will range from 2"-3". A few locations could see up to 4" of snow. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate and traveling will become difficult Monday night into Tuesday morning. School delays and closures will also be possible on Tuesday.

Even if your parish or county is not under the Winter Storm Watch, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be still be possible. Roads could become icy and hazardous outside the watch area.

FUTURETRACK

The precipitation will likely start as rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening across the I-30 corridor.

As colder air surges into the ArkLaTex, temperatures will quickly drop behind the front. As temperatures drop to or below freezing, the rain will quickly transition into a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow late Monday evening and Monday night.

Places along and north of I-30 will make the transition into a winter mix first.

There is some indication that it could be a quick transition from rain to all snow, which means less freezing rain and sleet, across the northern half of the area.

By Monday night, places north of I-20 will likely transition into just snow, while places along and south of I-20 will likely be dealing with a winter mix.

The transition from rain to a winter mix to snow will happen from north to south Monday night through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday morning, everyone will transition into all snow.

The latest runs of FutureTrack suggest the snow could linger longer than previously thought. Snow will still be possible Tuesday afternoon across the southern half of the area. The snow will wrap up Tuesday afternoon from north to south across the area.

Snowfall accumulations will be possible Monday night through Tuesday. Widespread snowfall totals of 1-3" are expected across the I-20 corridor and points to the north. Places south of I-20 will likely see an inch of snow or less.

Even though significant ice accumulations are not expected, a glaze of ice will be possible as long as freezing rain and sleet are in the forecast. The map below shows the area that has the best chance of seeing a glaze of ice.

Both of the two major weather models (The European and American or GFS) that we use to forecast are showing snowfall accumulations between 1"-2" across much of the area. The European model is showing 2"-4" plus of snow north of I-20.

IMPACTS

This system will likely have the biggest impact on travel, especially where there is a glaze of ice and heaviest snow falls. Traveling will become difficult across most of the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. Snow and ice will start to accumulate on bridges and overpasses before the rest of the roadways. There is a possibility of school delays and closures on Tuesday.

Depending on what happens Tuesday afternoon, road conditions could improve or stay hazardous. This all depends on how soon the snow ends, if the sky clears and if temperatures warm above freezing. Highs on Tuesday will be on either side of 32 degrees.

Even though roadways will become icy and slick, widespread power outages are not expected at this time.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Unprotected pipes could burst. Wednesday will be sunny and everyone will warm above freezing.

Keep in mind, things could change, so make sure to check back for updates!

