James: Arctic blast could bring in snow Monday night through Tuesday

All eyes are on our next Arctic blast! The strong cold front that will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning will bring in more than just a shot of cold air. It will likely bring in a winter mix. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will all be possible Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Even though a strong cold front will arrive on Monday, most of M.L.King Day will be nice. Highs will be in the 50s. Plus, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

The precipitation will likely start as rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

As colder air surges into the ArkLaTex, temperatures will quickly drop behind the front. As temperatures drop to or below freezing, the rain will transition into a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow late Monday evening and Monday night.

Places along and north of I-30 will make the transition into a winter mix first.

There is some indication that it could be a quick transition from rain to snow, which means less freezing rain and sleet.

By Monday night, places north of I-20 will likely transition into just snow, while places along and south of I-20 will likely be dealing with a winter mix.

The transition from rain to a winter mix to snow will happen from north to south Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The precipitation will end from north to south Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, it's still a little too early to talk about exact snow accumulations and impacts this system will have on the ArkLaTex. With that being said, snow accumulations are possible.

Both of the two major weather models (The European and American or GFS) that we use to forecast are showing snowfall accumulations near or above an inch across much of the area. The European model is showing a little more snow than the American or GFS.

Luckily, both models are not showing any major ice accumulations at this time. If there is a quick transition from rain to snow, then ice accumulations will not be a problem.

This system will likely have the biggest impact on travel, especially where the heaviest frozen precipitation falls.

Traveling could become difficult in spots. Widespread power outages do not look likely because of the lack of significant ice accumulations and very strong winds.

The wind will pick up behind the front, though.

Keep in mind, a winter storm is never a slam dunk, especially in the south; even if the models are in agreements a couple of days out.

Make sure to check back for updates!

