Arctic blast will bring in rain, snow and ice Monday night through Tuesday

All eyes are on our next Arctic blast! The strong cold front that will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning will bring in more than just a shot of cold air. It will bring in a winter mix. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will all be possible Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Even though a strong cold front will arrive on Monday, most of M.L.King Day will be nice. Highs will be in the 50s. Plus, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

FUTURETRACK

The precipitation will likely start as rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening across the I-30 corridor.

As colder air surges into the ArkLaTex, temperatures will quickly drop behind the front. As temperatures drop to or below freezing, the rain will quickly transition into a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow late Monday evening and Monday night.

Places along and north of I-30 will make the transition into a winter mix first.

There is some indication that it could be a quick transition from rain to all snow, which means less freezing rain and sleet, across the northern half of the area.

By Monday night, places north of I-20 will likely transition into just snow, while places along and south of I-20 will likely be dealing with a winter mix.

The transition from rain to a winter mix to snow will happen from north to south Monday night through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday morning, everyone will transition into all snow.

The latest runs of FutureTrack suggest the snow could linger longer than previously thought. Snow will still be possible Tuesday afternoon across the southern half of the area. The snow will wrap up Tuesday afternoon from north to south across the area.

Snowfall accumulations will be possible Monday night through Tuesday. Widespread snowfall totals of 1-3" are expected across the I-20 corridor and points to the north. Places south of I-20 will likely see an inch of snow or less.

Even though significant ice accumulations are not expected, a glaze of ice will be possible as long as freezing rain and sleet are in the forecast. The map below shows the area that has the best chance of seeing a glaze of ice.

Both of the two major weather models (The European and American or GFS) that we use to forecast are showing snowfall accumulations between 1-2" across much of the area. The European model is showing 2-4" plus of snow across the I-30 corridor.

Keep in mind, things could change between now and Monday evening. These snowfall totals could change. On Saturday, the European and American model did not show quite as much snow.

IMPACTS

This system will likely have the biggest impact on travel, especially where there is a glaze of ice and heaviest snow falls. Traveling could become difficult across most of the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. There is a possibility of school delays and closures on Tuesday.

Even though roadways will become icy and slick, widespread power outages are not expected at this time.

A winter storm is never a slam dunk, especially in the south; even if the models are in agreement less than 48 hours out.

Make sure to check back for updates!

