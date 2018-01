The Mudbugs welcomed a special guest to the Pond before their matchup with the Topeka Roadrunners Friday Night.

NHL star Mike Fisher stopped by to give the Bugs a pep talk and speak life.



He recently retired from the NHL after 18 seasons. He was the Nashville Predators' captain during their run to the Stanley Cup Final last year.



As for the Bugs they are No. 1 team in the North American Hockey League and trying to stay there.



The Bugs went on to defeat the Roadrunners 3-1.