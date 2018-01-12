SPD extinguish fire at Werner Park home

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood on Friday night.

Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. to Syphon Street off of Righway Avenue.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.