Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter after dispute played out on social media

Brittney Bre-shay McGill, 22, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 10:15 p.m. April 14, 2015, on a charge of second-degree murder and a probation violation. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo Parish jury has decided the fate of a woman Friday evening who stabbed another to death after a dispute over a car that played out on Facebook.

The jury found Brittney Bre-shay McGill guilty of manslaughter with an 11-1 verdict.

On April 14, 2015, police responded to West 69 Street and Clift Avenue.

That’s where they found 21-year-old Gabby Cooper stabbed in the chest.

She later died at the hospital.

Cooper’s family believes the heated fight leading to Cooper’s death, was egged on by frustrations aired out over Facebook, with Cooper’s friend McGill.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from lead investigators and witnesses to a brutal fight that took place just before the fatal stabbing.

McGill is expected to be back in court on Feb. 28 for her sentencing hearing.

