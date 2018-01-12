Oil City without water until Saturday

A major water leak on Friday has depleted Oil Ciy's water supply and crews are working to restore service as soon as possible.

According to a news release from Kisha McDow, Oil City's town clerk, a cable company broke the water main that feeds into the city's water tank.

The break caused the tank to drain in a matter of 10 minutes.

At the end of the release, McDow writes:

We apologize for the inconvenience. Please bear with us as we work diligently to repair damages.

