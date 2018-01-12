BAFB hosts annual SRA Bryan Bell Memorial 5K

Runners hit the pavement in freezing temperatures for the 2018 Bryan Bell Memorial 5K/Source: KSLA News 12

Not even Friday's freezing temperatures could keep family and friends from running in honor of one of Barksdale's fallen soldiers.

Dozens of runners filled the SRA Bryan Bell Fitness center to honor it's namesake.

"It's a chance for the community, the EOD community, to come together to really celebrate the life and sacrifice that one of us made to this country. It's a real honor to take part in this," expressed BAFB EOD Tech, J. Michael Smith.

Bell served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Tech. He was killed in an IED explosion in Afghanistan on Jan. 5, 2012.

"It means a lot to us that people still remember, people still come, out they want to remember a good man," said Smith.

Smith and a few of his EOD brothers even chose to run the route in their bomb suits.

"It's a reminder, to us of the daily pain that we have to endure. The same thing that he did paying the ultimate sacrifice. It's just a way to have fun, and honor him a little more," said Smith

Bell's father and several members of his volunteer fire department in Erie, PA drove 17 hours to take part in the run.

Rick Bell, stood at the finish, shaking every runner's hand as they crossed the line.

Each runner received a Bell Memorial Run t-shirt as a thank you and promise to never forget.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.