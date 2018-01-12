LA leaders comment after Gov. infrastructure announcement

Louisiana leaders have announced four major projects aimed at getting traffic moving across the state, including at Interstate 20 by Barksdale Air Force Base.

Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be a new access from I-20 directly into Barksdale AFB in Bossier City.

Col. Robert Makros, 2nd Bomb Wing Vice Commander at Barksdale AFB made this statement Friday afternoon:

We thank the governor and state legislature for supporting Barksdale’s role in our nation’s defense with the I-20 interchange project. This important infrastructure project will allow Barksdale to grow our mission to support our national leaders in projecting power around the globe. It will also provide better base security for our strategic B-52 bombers and additional economic growth to the Shreveport/Bossier area as we expand our base capabilities and missions. We look forward to continuing to work together with our partners to enhance our mission to safeguard the nation.

Representative Mike Johnson chimed in with a statement about the infrastructure investments saying:

Since coming to Congress, I have been working hard to ensure Louisiana’s needs are met for this project and others, as we all recognize this is a wise and strategic use of our federal taxpayers dollars. We are grateful for the more than 10 years of work that many leaders at Barksdale and in Bossier Parish have invested to make this construction possible. It is a necessary step for the continued success of Barksdale Air Force Base, and I look forward to continuing our efforts on the federal level to ensure its completion.

