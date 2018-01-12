NLIP and MLK Health Center & Pharmacy merge to provide patients with free medicine

The Northwest Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy has officially closed its doors.

For more than a decade, the pharmacy has provided free life-sustaining medications to patients who could not afford them. But after the expansion of Medicaid, employees say they began to see a decline in their number of patients.

"Because that meant that those patients now had coverage for their prescriptions but even with the expansion MLK still had a solid patient base," said Jordan Ring public relations manager for Martin Luther King Health Center.

Ring says the center has been working side by side with the NLIP for years, until they finally decided to integrate.

"This is going to streamline the process both for patients so now there's one organization that they have to go to to get care.its also going to make it easier for referring agencies so now there's one organization providing these services," Ring added.

The MLK Health Center helps patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes get the medication they need.

In a statement, Ellen White, the executive director of the NLIP said in part, "This is a good thing for our clients and the community. Our patients will continue to have access to their medicines while also enjoying access to the programs MLK Health Center & Pharmacy offers."

The merger means that referrals formerly made to the NLIP should now be made to the MLK Health Center.

To schedule an eligibility screening appointment and/or for more information about how you can become an MLK Health Center Patient please call 318-227-2912 ext. 3 or 4.

