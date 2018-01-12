NLIP and MLK Health Center & Pharmacy merge to provide patients with free medicine

The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.More >>
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>