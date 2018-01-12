Shreveport man pleads guilty to sexual attacks on minor

A Shreveport man charged with sexual attacks on an 11-year-old girl beginning almost two years ago pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Thomas Leroy Miller, 31, pleaded guilty to sexual battery on a minor under the age of 13.

If convicted, Miller faces imprisonment for at least 25 years and up to 99 years on each of the two charges against him.

The defense waived all sentencing delays and Miller was immediately sentenced to 30 years in prison at hard labor.

He must also register as a sex offender.

During the plea, Miller admitted that the allegations made against him were true.

Miller was arrested on May 23, 2017, after an investigation into the attacks which began in February 2016 and continued through the end of March 2017.

The parents of the victim told police after the victim disclosed the assaults to another relative, who then told the girl’s parents.

Miller was a friend of the victim’s family.

