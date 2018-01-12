Fire destroys SWAR church on Friday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fire destroys SWAR church on Friday

(Source: Nashville News-Leader Photo/John Balch) (Source: Nashville News-Leader Photo/John Balch)
NASHVILLE, AR (KSLA) -

The Nashville, Arkansas First Assembly of God Church was destroyed in a fire on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters from Southwest Arkansas fire departments joined to extinguish the fire, according to Nashville Fire Chief Jerry Harwell.

The cause has yet to be determined.

