Sabine Parish man taken into custody in connection with two 2017 homicides

A man was taken into custody on Thursday after being connected to two recent homicides in Sabine Parish.

Blake Joseph Kendall, 39, of Many was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for theft of a firearm on Thursday, according to a news release from Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are working to get two warrants on Kendall on First-degree murder in the recent deaths of two Sabine Parish Residents.

In August 2017, Jerry W. Scott , 72, of Many, was found shot to death inside his home on Matthews Lodge Road.

In December, Adam L. Jeter, 34, of Zwolle, was shot to death in his vehicle while checking the mail in front of his home on Patterson Road.

Investigators say that both men were killed with the same firearm: Beretta 9mm pistol, which is now in the custody of the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both Scott and Jeter were registered sex offenders.

Scott's shooting was investigated as a hate crime because of his sex offender status. He was charged with simple kidnapping in 1981 and 1994. In 2004, was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.

Jeter was found guilty of attempted forcible rape in 2010.

Kendall is currently being held without bond.

