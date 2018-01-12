Woman accused of stealing rent money

A Bossier City woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing money from her family’s business.

Lisa Geter is accused of taking approximately $34,000 in rent money paid to her family’s mobile home park.

Detectives say over a one year span, Geter would collect rent money from tenants and then keep a portion for her personal use.

Geter is charged with theft and 11 counts of embezzlement.

Her bond is set for over $100,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.