With temps in the 20s, some Shreveport residents without power

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919. (Source: KSLA News 12)

More than 70 people woke up Friday morning to now power and temperatures in the 20s after a transformer went out in the area.

According to SWEPCO, customers in the Foxborough Cove Apartments, 8200 Pines Road, in Shreveport could get their power restored sometime after 10:00 Friday morning.

The outages were not weather-related, according to a SWEPCO representative.

The power went out just before 6:00 a.m.

