Crash slows traffic on I-49 at Terry Bradshaw Passway

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 49 at the Terry Bradshaw Passway.

The state highway department says the right and center lanes are blocked in the northbound lane and traffic is passing through the left lane. Congestion on I-49 North has reached at least one mile.

If you travel through that area, add a few minutes of additional drive time or seek an alternate route.

