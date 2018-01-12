Bossier buses delayed due to frozen doors

Many buses are running behind in Bossier Parish because the doors are frozen.

According to Sonja Bailes with Bossier Public Schools, some buses are running as late as 30 minutes behind. The water from last night's rain froze overnight.

The district says children will still be picked up for school, but the buses will be delayed.

No schools have closed in the ArkLaTex.

