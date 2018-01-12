Bossier buses delayed due to frozen doors

The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
A Mason Middle School teacher, who is white, is accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
