Brief blast of winter weather closes section of I-49 in north Caddo Parish

Parts of the ArkLaTex have been affected by a brief blast of winter weather.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 49 in both directions between Mira Myrtis Road and Martin Luther King Drive due to ice on bridges. If you travel in that direction, you can use U.S. Highway 71 as an alternate route.

LADOTD has been monitoring traffic conditions throughout the morning as they search for any other issues. Ahead of the system, crews applied salt just in case.

Ice patches have been reported on Highways 79 north and Highway 82 east of Magnolia in Columbia County, Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

If you have to drive this morning, be cautious on bridges and overpasses as any water on the road could freeze.

SWEPCO reported some power outages in north Caddo Parish. The company reported more than 25 outages on Mira Levee Road, east of I-49 in north Caddo Parish. Power has since been restored.

No school closings have been reported.

The wind is also making things difficult as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s.

The Stormtracker 12 Weather Team is monitoring the conditions right now. We will bring more updates as we get them.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.