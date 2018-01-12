Winter Weather Advisory through 4am

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4am for portions of east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas. A light mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will be tracking through the area during the overnight hours.

While little to no snow or ice accumulations are expected, the precipitation will keep roads wet in the wake of rain that fell earlier on Thursday. Temperatures across the advisory area will continue to fall below freezing overnight which could allow slick spots to develop. A glaze of ice may form on elevated road surfaces such as bridges and overpasses as temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Use extreme caution driving on the roads tonight. Conditions are expected to improve toward morning as the precipitation ends and the roads begin to dry out.

