Mix of sleet and snow expected Thursday night

A light wintry mix of sleet and snow is still expected to develop across portions of the ArkLaTex later tonight as colder air moves in and upper level storm system passes overhead. Accumulations, if any, look light at this time and no significant travel issues are expected. The best chance for seeing some frozen precipitation will be across parts of southwest Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

The latest forecast from Futuretrack shows that some light frozen precipitation could begin developing just before midnight. Some snow showers and possibly some sleet could develop over parts of east Texas as temperatures there fall to around freezing.

By 1am the light mix of sleet and snow is expected to expand across Louisiana and Arkansas.

The wintry mix will continue to work east across Louisiana and southern Arkansas through 3am.

By 5am most of the frozen precipitation will be found to the east and northeast of the ArkLaTex.

Snow amounts looks very light with less than one quarter of an inch falling and much of that will melt upon contact with the ground.

Some isolated slick spots can't be ruled out...mainly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses...but widespread travel problems look unlikely.

Keep in mind with winter weather situations any minor changes in the overall weather setup could affect how much wintry precipitation falls and how much of an impact it has. If the upper level storm system passing through is just a little stronger than expected and the atmosphere cools off a little quicker the potential for accumulating snow could go up.

