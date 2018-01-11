Texarkana police searching for endangered missing person

MISSING: Rachel Baty, 49, is described standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 155 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Texarkana Texas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who may be in danger.

Rachel Baty, 49, left her home on Pine Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after leaving, she sent text messages to her friends indicating she might have been planning on harming herself, according to police.

Baty is described standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 155 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black sweater and a white undershirt.

She was driving a 2005-2006 Champagne Nissan Altima with dents in the hood and back bumper on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on Baty’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

