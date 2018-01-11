'Tide Pod Challenge' has teens eating detergent

You may have heard of the cinnamon challenge and the bath salts challenge, but now experts say a new challenge involving laundry detergent pods is gaining steam. (Source: CNN)

You may have heard of the cinnamon challenge and the bath salts challenge, but now experts say a new challenge involving laundry detergent pods is gaining steam.

Their containers are meant to be childproof, but at the moment there's no way to keep them from teens.

It's a part of an online craze that has the teens putting them on pizza, mixing them in bowls and adding bleach. Some of them even smoking it.

"It has a child safety guard on it for this reason… eww," said one Shreveport resident. "Their old enough to know better not like they're small children," said another.

Psychologists say the teens may be old enough to know better, but not old enough to do better.

"They succumb to peer pressure because they want to fit in… maybe they don't want to get teased. They're curious or everybody's doing it. It can be dangerous but it might be a little fun. There's that irrational reason that goes on," says Dr. Laura Harris.

Just last year, Poison Control Centers received reports of more than 10,000 exposures to highly concentrated pods, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Some of them happening right here in our area.

"We did and occasionally do still see cases where small pediatric patients will ingest these products and have a reaction where they do have difficulty breathing," says the director of the Louisiana Poison Center Mark Ryan. He warns parents to stop it if they see it.

"It's not a good thing It's not going to taste good, it's not nutritious its not going to make them high, more likely its going to make them sick," said Ryan.

In a statement, Proctor and Gamble, the maker of Tide told a Raycom sister station:

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people who use our products. Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant as a joke. We have been consistently proactive in providing consumers with the right usage guidance and tools to enable them to use the product safely. Here is a recent video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JJ-Q45-k30) as an example

Psychologists say while it may be difficult it's important to keep up with your kids on all of their social media platforms.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.