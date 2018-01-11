SLIDESHOW: #standbydeyshia rally for teacher arrested in LA

Scenes from #standbydeyshia rally Jan. 11 for Deyshia Hargrave, a Vermilion Parish middle school teacher who gained worldwide attention when she was arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting. (Sources: WAFB, KPLC)

Several teachers' unions and some elected officials, including Louisiana Sen. John Milkovich of Keithville, rallied Jan. 11 in Abbeville in support of Deyshia Hargrave.

The Vermilion Parish middle school teacher has gained worldwide attention since being arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting.

