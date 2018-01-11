Police seek 2 thieves caught on camera stealing dog food

Surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter in the 1500 block of Monty Ave. on Dec. 16 just after midnight. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are looking for two men accused of stealing dozens of bags of dog food from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The burglars were driving a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria, according to police.

The animal shelter says the cost of the food is very high.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a reward to information leading to the identification and arrest of these individuals. Anyone can contact them at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

