Shreveport cancer survivor opens shoe designing business

A Shreveport woman is using her shoe-designing business to help her cope with her battle with cancer.

Dee Walker was diagnosed with cancer back in 2014. While she was in treatment at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Tulsa, OK, she started doodling on her shoes.

She painted her cancer ribbon on a pair of white tennis shoes and people started to take notice of them and ask her where she got them.

Walker began to make shoes for other and started her business Shoebiz Apparel.

Dee Walker is a cancer survivor... and she is using her shoe-designing business to help her cope with her battle: https://t.co/UZXTz7L2Yg #GoodThings #ShreveportNews pic.twitter.com/DIZYHX8TgS — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 11, 2018

Anyone interested in placing an order can contact via email at shoebizapparel@gmail.com or find her on Facebook or Instagram.

