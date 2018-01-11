Shreveport cancer survivor opens shoe designing business

Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
A Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct has resigned from her teaching position, the school district confirmed Thursday.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
