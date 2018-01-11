First ever "Pardi Gras" Ball to give back to Shreveport non-profits

It's the first event of it's kind in Shreveport (Source: PardiGrasBal.com)

A new Mardi Gras event is coming to Shreveport.

The first annual "Pardi Gras" will be held Friday night at 8 pm at the Silver Lake Ballroom on 900 Market Street. The party is being thrown by Hemingway West Marketing & Web Design and La Rousse Events, LLC.

DJ Thomas is the Sales Manager at Hemingway West and says the idea for the party is create something new to go along with the Mardi Gras tradition.

"This is not your parent's Mardi Gras Ball. This event will be unlike anything in Shreveport," Thomas said.

The event will feature multiple venue rooms, each with unique entertainment, including the headlining band, "The Molly Ringwalds".

It's an 80's themed event, so guests are encouraged to put on their best parachute pants, jelly bracelets and Swatches.

The event will serve food and provide multiple cash bars.

Proceeds from the event will be divided equally and donated to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Association for the Blind, and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.