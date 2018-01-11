Shelby County Sheriff's Office asks public for help in locating woman

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to help find a missing woman.

Teresa Glynn Stephens, 54, was last seen in Shelby County in the Spring of 2016.

Stephens has ties to South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas City, Texas. She may also be using the names Teresa Glynn Roof or Teresa Glynn Kocyba.

She is described as a white female, 5’10” and 200 pounds.

According to Leah Chase, SCSO's spokeswoman, they do not have any further information regarding Stephens at this time. Just that SCSO is looking to locate her.

Anyone with information is urged to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at (936) 598-5601 or (936) 572-1972.

